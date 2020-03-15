2 hours ago

O’Hare Airport Was Total Chaos on Saturday. But the White House Is More Upset About a Tweet.

On Saturday night, as images of huge crowds stuck at customs at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport went viral, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted his frustration—tagging President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. “These crowds are waiting to get through customs,” he said, “which is under federal jurisdiction….you need to do something NOW.” Pritzker’s message was clear: “The federal government needs to get its s@#t together.” 

On Sunday morning, Pritzker said on Meet the Press that he did hear from the White House late Saturday night. Except it wasn’t to offer support or help at one of the nation’s biggest airports—rather, it was to yell at him for tweeting about it in the first place. 

“Well, here is what I got,” he told host Chuck Todd. “I got a call at about 11 o’clock last night after that tweet from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got.”

Pritzker went on to say the administration’s response at airports to the coronavirus pandemic “seems completely unprepared.” 

Meanwhile, Sunday morning, Trump tweeted that “precise Medical Screenings” could be causing delays—12 hours after acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf tweeted that DHS was “aware of the long lines” and that the screenings took “~60 seconds.” 

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

