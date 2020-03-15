1 hour ago

Puerto Rico Is Shuttering Non-Essential Businesses and Imposing a Nighttime Curfew

Puerto Rico will shutter non-essential businesses and impose a nighttime curfew across the US territory of 3.2 million people until the end of March, in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement was made in a televised Sunday address by Gov. Wanda Vázquez.

According to Miami Herald:

Under the new decree, the island will be under a curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. that runs through March 30. The only exceptions are those who are working or in cases of emergency.

In addition, all non-essential businesses, including theaters, malls, casinos, bars, gyms and “any place that promotes the gathering of citizens in one place” will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Gas stations, pharmacies, banks, and supermarkets will remain open, according to the New York Times.

The island currently reports four cases of the virus, according to the Herald, with many more suspected awaiting results.

