The Kids Who Crashed Dad’s Live Interview Will Get You Through Another Day of Remote Work Hell

Working from home amid a pandemic can be rough. Add restless, newly homebound children to the mix and you’ve got a storm featuring awkward Zoom interruptions, screaming, and an impossible balancing act that restarts the very next morning.

But don’t despair! What better time instead to check in on the all-time vets of this herculean challenge than the Kelly’s of Busan, South Korea. Nearly three years after going viral with the greatest live interview interruption, the crew and their ever-lively kids returned to the BBC on Thursday to offer some advice on how to cope with remote work life. 

So, take a break from this oppressive news cycle and watch:

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

