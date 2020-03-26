Working from home amid a pandemic can be rough. Add restless, newly homebound children to the mix and you’ve got a storm featuring awkward Zoom interruptions, screaming, and an impossible balancing act that restarts the very next morning.

But don’t despair! What better time instead to check in on the all-time vets of this herculean challenge than the Kelly’s of Busan, South Korea. Nearly three years after going viral with the greatest live interview interruption, the crew and their ever-lively kids returned to the BBC on Thursday to offer some advice on how to cope with remote work life.

So, take a break from this oppressive news cycle and watch: