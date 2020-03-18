“That’s Been the Story of Life”: Trump on Why Rich People Are Getting Tests First

As news emerges every day of asymptomatic professional athletes and celebrities testing positive for the coronavirus, ordinary Americans are struggling to access tests. At a White House press conference Wednesday, NBC’s Peter Alexander asked President Trump the question that’s been on everyone’s mind: “Do the well-connected go to the front of the line?”

“Well, you have to ask them that question,” Trump said. “I mean, I’ve read—.”

“Should that happen?” Alexander asked.

“No, I wouldn’t say so,” Trump replied. But, as usual, the rich have easy access to services working class people struggle to find. “But perhaps that’s been the story of life. That does happen on occasion and I’ve noticed where some people have been tested fairly quickly.”

