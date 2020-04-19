For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Nancy Pelosi went on Fox News for the first time in nearly three years Sunday morning and was unsparing in her criticism of President Donald Trump, whom she called a “weak leader” and gave an F for his coronavirus testing response.

Naturally, Trump couldn’t help but respond in the most juvenile, grammatically curious way possible:

Nervous Nancy is an inherently “dumb” person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as “Speaker”. Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch! https://t.co/nkEj5YeRjb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

Alliteration aside, this is exactly why our copy editor, Daniel King, thought it necessary to annotate Trump’s tweets earlier this week.