Tell Us Your Story: As We Approach 200,000 Deaths, Who and What Are You Mourning?

The United States is approaching yet another grim milestone during this coronavirus pandemic: 200,000 lives lost.

It feels like so much has changed since late March, when President Donald Trump declared this unfathomable number as the high end of what he would consider an acceptable—even successful—loss of life. But in reality, not much has. We continue to fumble about, without anything resembling a coherent national response. We’re still short on materials needed for protective gear. More people are wearing masks, but many still aren’t and some outright refuse. What should be undisputed science is still being questioned by an inept administration. As a result, so many people are still getting sick. Trump will move the goal posts again.

The biggest change since his 200,000-dead prediction is unfortunately just how much and how many we’ve lost.

That is why we want to hear from you. The numbers on their own can feel both overwhelming and inadequate. So we want to understand what you, our own reader community, may have lost and what that experience has been like. Please send us some thoughts, some memories, and some insights about how you are mourning and coping with your losses.