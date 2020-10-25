Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson Wants You to Wear a Mask

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, called on more people to start wearing masks in his state. The statement comes as Arkansas faces a staggering uptick in positive test results and deaths from COVID-19.

“Primarily, it’s [the] individual responsibility of our citizens to do what is necessary and pull together,” Hutchinson said on CBS News’ Face the Nation. “Increase usage of masks.”

NEWS: Arkansas Republican Governor @AsaHutchinson calls for "increased usage of masks." WATCH –> "It's individual responsibility of our citizens to do what's necessary and pull together" #maskup pic.twitter.com/25BHlmgGer — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 25, 2020

In July, Hutchinson signed an executive order requiring face coverings in the state. Arkansas has been one of only a handful of red states to implement such mandates, as the Trump White House continues to politicize the issue of wearing masks in order to curb the spread of the virus.