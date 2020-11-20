38 mins ago

Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19

Rusty Jones/Zuma

Donald Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s inner circle to test positive for COVID-19.

The president’s son is asymptomatic and has been in quarantine since early this week, a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

His positive test result adds him to a long list of infected people with ties to the White House—many linked to a superspreader event associated with the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, a special assistant to the president, also announced his positive diagnosis today. Despite the continued spread of the virus among Trump’s friends and family, his administration continues flouting social distancing guidelines.

Trump Jr. is expected to be a guest speaker at Turning Point USA’s planned superspreader event next month. If his father’s behavior is any indication, catching the ’rona won’t make him change plans.

