The United States Passed Yet Another Grim Milestone: 100,000 New COVID Cases in One Day

On Wednesday, the country reported 100,000 new cases of the coronavirus, marking the highest single-day case count since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The US is currently reporting more cases of the coronavirus than any other country in the world. By comparison, India, which has a population that exceeds that of the US by about one billion, reported a peak of 97,894 new cases in one day in September before the infection rates began to drop.

While the third wave of the pandemic in the US has proven to be more severe than the previous two, President Trump has continued downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, disregarding social distancing guidelines, and holding rallies up until the last day of the election season.

