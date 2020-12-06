Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Rudy Giuliani has become the latest member of Donald Trump’s inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus, according to this presidential tweet:

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani, who has been leading the president’s legal challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s election win, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 a little more than two weeks after his son, a special assistant to the president. Last month, the former New York City mayor, who is 76, claimed he had been been taking the ineffective therapeutic hydroxychloroquine to ward off the virus.

Like many in Trump’s orbit, Giuliani has maintained a laissez-faire attitude towards the virus since the start of the pandemic. He critiqued Biden for wearing a mask even after Trump was hospitalized with the virus. “People don’t die of this disease anymore,” Giuliani said in October. So far, the coronavirus has claimed more than 272,000 American lives.