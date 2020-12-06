7 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

He claimed he’d been been taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off the virus.

Rey Del Rio/Getty

Rudy Giuliani has become the latest member of Donald Trump’s inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus, according to this presidential tweet: 

Giuliani, who has been leading the president’s legal challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s election win, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 a little more than two weeks after his son, a special assistant to the president. Last month, the former New York City mayor, who is 76, claimed he had been been taking the ineffective therapeutic hydroxychloroquine to ward off the virus.

Like many in Trump’s orbit, Giuliani has maintained a laissez-faire attitude towards the virus since the start of the pandemic. He critiqued Biden for wearing a mask even after Trump was hospitalized with the virus. “People don’t die of this disease anymore,” Giuliani said in October. So far, the coronavirus has claimed more than 272,000 American lives. 

