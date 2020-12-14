30 mins ago

Watch as First Vaccine Shots Are Administered in the US

It’s finally happening!

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Mark Lennihan/AP

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

On Monday morning, a critical care nurse in Queens became the first person in New York—and among the first in the country—to receive a dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. At the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Sandra Lindsay was greeted by a round of applause. “It didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine,” she said. “I feel like healing is coming and this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe. We’re in a pandemic and so we all need to do your part, and to not give up so soon.” 

Governor Andrew Cuomo livestreamed the historic moment and compared the fight to control a pandemic that has taken the lives of almost 300,000 people in the US alone to a modern-day battlefield. “I believe this is the weapon that will end the war. It’s the beginning of the last chapter of the book,” Cuomo said.  

Over the weekend, the first trucks transporting the Pfizer vaccine left a manufacturing facility in Michigan after the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization on Friday night for its use in people 16 years of age and older. Health care workers and nursing home staff and residents are expected to be the first in line for vaccination. 

In Ohio, Republican Governor Mike DeWine also celebrated the administration of the first round of doses in two different hospitals, each of which received 975 doses on Monday. 

The good news comes as a relief after the US recorded a grim milestone last week, which was the deadliest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March. But the massive undertaking of the first phase of the most ambitious immunization campaign in US history that involves distributing the first batch of almost three million doses to hundreds of centers across the country has only just begun. On MSNBC, Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that by the beginning of April people with no underlying conditions should get vaccinated. “At the end of the day, the real bottom line is when do you get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated so you can get that umbrella of herd immunity,” he said. 

FIVE TOOLS FOR 2021

Is there anything we can salvage from this godforsaken year? Yes! We now understand what it takes to change the conditions that got us here. Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein writes about this in her year-end column, "There’s No Quick Fix For Healing Democracy," including five tools we can and should wield to strengthen our democracy at this pivotal moment:

1) Truth

2) Collective action

3) Take systemic change seriously

4) Listen

5) Confront the disinformation platforms

2021 has got to be the year we commit to building democratic infrastructure. That includes journalism, and we hope you’ll support Mother Jones’ nonprofit reporting with a year-end donation right now if you can.

December is our most important month for fundraising, and we need to raise $350,000 from our online readers to stay on track and start 2021 strong. Please join your fellow Mother Jones readers who contribute to support the journalism you get from us.

payment methods

FIVE TOOLS FOR 2021

Is there anything we can salvage from this godforsaken year? Yes! We now understand what it takes to change the conditions that got us here. Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein writes about this in her year-end column, "There’s No Quick Fix For Healing Democracy," including five tools we can and should wield to strengthen our democracy at this pivotal moment:

1) Truth; 2) Collective action; 3) Taking systemic change seriously; 4) Listen; 5) Confront the disinformation platforms.

2021 has got to be the year we commit to building democratic infrastructure. That includes journalism, and we hope you’ll support Mother Jones’ nonprofit reporting with a year-end donation right now if you can. December is our most important month for fundraising, and we need to raise $350,000 from our online readers to stay on track and start 2021 strong. Please join your fellow Mother Jones readers who contribute to support the journalism you get from us.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate