Sheriff: Suspect Arrested in Florida School Shooting

There are reports of multiple injuries.

Edwin RiosFeb. 14, 2018 4:22 PM

A law enforcement officer talks with students, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Update, 4:37 pm ET: Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at least 14 victims are being treated for injuries related to the shooting. Broward County Public Schools superintendent Robert Runcie told CBS News that there were “numerous fatalities,” calling the situation “horrific.”

A shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida resulted in multiple injuries, local news outlets are reporting on Wednesday afternoon. Broward County Sherriff’s Office tweeted that they were responding to an active shooter and there were “reports of victims.” More than an hour later, the sheriff’s office followed up with a tweet that the shooter was in custody. 

Broward County Schools tweeted that the high school went into lockdown after students and staff heard gunfire this afternoon. 

White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said that President Donald Trump “has been made aware of the school shooting in Florida,” according to a pool report. “We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he spoke to the president about the shooting and that his “thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families, and the entire community.”

The shooting comes weeks after shootings at two schools in Kentucky and Texas

This is a developing story and Mother Jones will update as more information becomes available. 

