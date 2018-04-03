Police Identify YouTube Shooter as Woman Critical of Company’s Monetization Policies

Looking for news you can trust?

Update: 4/4/18, 7:30 am: Police have identified the suspected shooter as Nasim Aghdam. The 39-year-old woman had reportedly been angry with the company after it stopped paying her for her posted content.

Update: 4/3/18, 8:31 pm: Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, which owns YouTube, tweeted, “There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today.”

There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 3, 2018

Update 4/3/18, 8:19 pm: In a press briefing, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said the shooter used a handgun in the attack, but he couldn’t provide any other details. The identity of the suspect is still unknown, police have not confirmed whether she was an employee, and her body hasn’t been transported to a hospital. Barberini said this would be the last press conference for today. He also confirmed that three victims were shot, and one suffered an ankle injury.

In a brief statement, Chris Dale, head of communications for YouTube said, “We are an incredibly tight-knit community within YouTube, where it feels like a family. Today it feels like the entire community of YouTube and all the employees were victims of this crime. Our hearts go out to those who suffered in this particular attack and our prayers are with them and their families.”

Update 4/3/18, 7:34 pm: A San Bruno Police Department press release confirmed that four victims have been transported to local hospitals, three of which suffered gunshot wounds. The status of the fourth injured victim is still unknown.

Update 4/3/18, 6:43 pm: Update: Brent Andrew, a spokesperson for the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, told NBC that the hospital is currently treating three victims from the YouTube shooting: a 32-year-old female in “serious” condition, a 27-year-old female in “fair” condition and one male, 36, in critical condition. “We do not expect additional patients from this incident,” he said.

Update 4/3/18, 6:01 pm: President Donald Trump thanked law enforcement officers and first responders, and offered thoughts and prayers.

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Update 4/3/18, 5:50 pm: San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said in a press conference around 2:30 PST that four victims have been transported to the hospital. One female, who they believe to be the shooter, was found dead at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gun-shot wound. The building has been evacuated. He said the status of the four other victims is “unknown.” “We’re hoping for the best,” he said.

Press Release regarding YouTube incident – https://t.co/4fZtzVQ3Aq

Additional press conference will take place at 4:30pm. pic.twitter.com/nHwZMuOfl3 — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Police are responding to an active shooter situation inside the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital confirmed that the hospital was receiving patients from the incident. It’s unclear at this time how many people may have been injured.

Google, which owns YouTube, released a statement Tuesday afternoon to say that the company was coordinating with local authorities on the situation.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Several YouTube employees took to social media to provide updates on the shooting:

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

I am hiding barricaded holy shit. https://t.co/FhmdeItHWk — Lil | Milktea (@_lilchen) April 3, 2018

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.