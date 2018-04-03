Police Chief Says Four Victims of the YouTube Headquarters Shooting Have Been Taken to the Hospital

Looking for news you can trust?

Update 4/3/18, 6:43 pm: Update: Brent Andrew, a spokesperson for the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, told NBC that the hospital is currently treating three victims from the YouTube shooting: a 32-year-old female in “serious” condition, a 27-year-old female in “fair” condition and one male, 36, in critical condition. “We do not expect additional patients from this incident,” he said.

Update 4/3/18, 6:01 pm: President Donald Trump thanked law enforcement officers and first responders, and offered thoughts and prayers.

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Update 4/3/18, 5:50 pm: San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said in a press conference around 2:30 PST that four victims have been transported to the hospital. One female, who they believe to be the shooter, was found dead at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gun-shot wound. The building has been evacuated. He said the status of the four other victims is “unknown.” “We’re hoping for the best,” he said.

Police are responding to an active shooter situation inside the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital confirmed that the hospital was receiving patients from the incident. It’s unclear at this time how many people may have been injured.

Google, which owns YouTube, released a statement Tuesday afternoon to say that the company was coordinating with local authorities on the situation.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Several YouTube employees took to social media to provide updates on the shooting:

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

I am hiding barricaded holy shit. https://t.co/FhmdeItHWk — Lil | Milktea (@_lilchen) April 3, 2018

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

