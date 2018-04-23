Waffle House Hero Is Raising Money for Shooting Victims

Looking for news you can trust?

James Shaw Jr., the 29-year-old being hailed as a hero after wrestling a rifle away from a gunman who opened fire inside a Nashville Waffle House Sunday, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the shooting victims and their families.

Shaw’s effort has so far raised nearly $25,000—far surpassing his original goal of $15,000. Dozens of donors who contributed to the page left messages expressing their gratitude for Shaw’s actions, which law enforcement officials say likely saved numerous lives.

“Heartbroken for those who lost their lives to more gun violence, but so proud of James Shaw Jr.,” Laurie George, a donor, wrote on the page Monday. “A fine, brave young man.”

Shaw has repeatedly declined to call himself a hero, instead describing his decision to attack the suspected gunman and grab his AR-15 rifle as an ordinary act.

“I’m not a hero,” Shaw said at a Sunday news conference. “I’m just a regular person. I think anybody could have did what I did if they’re pushed. You have to either react or fall. I chose to react because I didn’t see any other way to live.”

“I hope we can bring violence in all facets—not just gun violence, but all facets of violence—to an end,” he said in a another interview.

The early Sunday morning shooting killed four people and injured four others. The suspected gunman remains at large.

