Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Harvey Weinstein surrendered to authorities in Manhattan Friday morning to face charges of sexual abuse stemming from an investigation launched by the Manhattan District Attorney and New York Police Department.

WATCH: @NBCNews Special Report: Harvey Weinstein turns himself into police. https://t.co/pEj5D9lLWM — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 25, 2018

The disgraced movie executive has been the subject of multiple criminal investigations in the wake of explosive accounts first published in the New York Times and New Yorker last year that detailed allegations of abuse, rape, and sexual misconduct by dozens of women, including a string of high-profile actresses, against Weinstein. After the women went public with their stories seven months ago, the once-powerful movie producer has been in relative hiding, checking himself into an Arizona sex addiction rehabilitation center to escape the paparazzi.

However, according to a recent Vanity Fair report Weinstein never completed his stint. He has denied any wrongdoing.