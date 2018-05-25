Suspect in Custody After Two Injured in Indiana School Shooting

The shooting comes exactly comes one week after the massacre at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Inae OhMay. 25, 2018 11:52 AM

A student and a teacher were injured Friday morning in a shooting at Noblesville Middle School in Indiana, Noblesville chief of police Kevin Jowitt confirmed to reporters. A male student suspect is in custody.

The shooting comes exactly one week after a student opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas, killing 10 people. As law enforcement officials responded to the latest shooting, Vice President Mike Pence, who previously served as the governor of Indiana, issued a statement about the incident.

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available. 