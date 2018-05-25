Suspect in Custody After Two Injured in Indiana School Shooting

Looking for news you can trust?

A student and a teacher were injured Friday morning in a shooting at Noblesville Middle School in Indiana, Noblesville chief of police Kevin Jowitt confirmed to reporters. A male student suspect is in custody.

JUST IN: Male student detained as suspect in shooting at Indiana middle school, Noblesville police chief says. Adult teacher, juvenile shooter transported to hospitals. https://t.co/D0hGaAHmyX pic.twitter.com/5zuTh23AXt — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2018

The shooting comes exactly one week after a student opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas, killing 10 people. As law enforcement officials responded to the latest shooting, Vice President Mike Pence, who previously served as the governor of Indiana, issued a statement about the incident.

Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 25, 2018

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.