Dancing FBI Agent Accidentally Shoots Bar Patron

Here’s the video.

By Mother Jones news teamJun. 3, 2018 3:05 PM

ABC News reports: “An FBI agent got himself into an embarrassing situation on Saturday when his service weapon fell out of its holster while dancing at a Denver club and he accidentally shot a fellow patron while retrieving it.”

“Denver police responded to Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar for an accidental shooting at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday,” according to ABC News. “The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in ‘good’ condition, according to police.” The FBI has not commented on the incident, the network reports.