Dancing FBI Agent Accidentally Shoots Bar Patron

ABC News reports: “An FBI agent got himself into an embarrassing situation on Saturday when his service weapon fell out of its holster while dancing at a Denver club and he accidentally shot a fellow patron while retrieving it.”

An FBI agent struts his stuff on the dance floor, when his firearm slips from its holster, accidentally discharging it and hitting a patron in the leg as he attempts to pick it up. The victim is in "good" condition, according to police. https://t.co/KUALuOZpHn pic.twitter.com/kNIVZFu4Av — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2018

“Denver police responded to Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar for an accidental shooting at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday,” according to ABC News. “The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in ‘good’ condition, according to police.” The FBI has not commented on the incident, the network reports.