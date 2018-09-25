Bill Cosby Sent to Prison

Looking for news you can trust?

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby was just sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison after being found guilty earlier this year of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University women’s basketball official, while she was unconscious at his home nearly 14 years ago.

“This was a serious crime,” Judge Steven O’Neill said. “Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The day has come, the time has come.”

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault or harassment, many of whom tell stories eerily similar to Constand’s.

This is a developing story.