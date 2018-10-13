Video Shows Men in MAGA Hats Beating Protestors in NYC

The incident happened right after a Proud Boys event.

Nathalie BaptisteOctober 13, 2018 5:28 PM

Sandi Bachom

Last night, videos began circulating on Twitter of what appeared to be a pro-Trump gang inflicting violence on protestors after a Republican club event in New York City.

The incident occurred right after a Metropolitan Republican Club event featuring Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, a far-right men’s group which describes itself as “anti-white guilt.” The Club building had been vandalized earlier that morning, possibly in protest of McInnes’ appearance.

Independent filmmaker Sandi Bachom uploaded a video of the fight, depicting men in “Make America Great Again” hats attacking people while yelling homophobic slurs.

Photojournalist Shay Horse shared pictures showing the gang violently kicking a person laying on the sidewalk. 

In an email, McInnes told HuffPost that one of the protesters actually started the fight. “I recognized one of them,” he said. “He stole a Proud Boys MAGA hat and was immediately tuned up.”

The New York Police Department told HuffPost reporter Christopher Mathias that while three people had been arrested near the event, they could not confirm if any of them were involved.