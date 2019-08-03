20 People Killed in El Paso Shooting

At least 20 people were killed and 26 injured Saturday in a mass shooting in El Paso, according to reports. Police have said that a suspect has been taken into custody. From CBS News:

Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage Saturday at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall, and were advising people to stay away from the area. Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a male suspect was in custody and there was no longer danger to the public. Earlier, El Paso police tweeted that they had received reports of “multiple shooters” but police later said they did not believe there was more than one gunman.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon that he had spoken to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the shooting.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D), who represents El Paso in Congress, also weighed in, directing constituents to a family reunification center.

A family reunification area has been set up at MacArthur Elementary-Intermediate School, 8101 Whitis. Please avoid the Cielo Vista area. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 3, 2019

A number of presidential candidates tweeted about the attack, with some calling for gun control legislation.

My heart is with the people of El Paso today as they cope with a devastating mass shooting—the scope of which we are still learning. This attack is a tragic reminder of our government’s failure to do its most basic duty: to protect American lives. We need gun reform now. https://t.co/z0JTng4kVa — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 3, 2019

Enough. We need to end this national nightmare. Praying for everyone affected by this unspeakable tragedy, and for our country to find the moral courage to take action to end this carnage. https://t.co/vqTMSlbR8j — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 3, 2019

My grandmother used to take me to Cielo Vista Mall. Now it’s one more mass shooting scene. How many more must grieve before we act? #ElPaso — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 3, 2019

The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 3, 2019

This is a developing news story. We will update it as new information as it becomes available.