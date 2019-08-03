5 hours ago

20 People Killed in El Paso Shooting

A suspect is in custody.

At least 20 people were killed and 26 injured Saturday in a mass shooting in El Paso, according to reports. Police have said that a suspect has been taken into custody. From CBS News:

Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage Saturday at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall, and were advising people to stay away from the area.

Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a male suspect was in custody and there was no longer danger to the public. Earlier, El Paso police tweeted that they had received reports of “multiple shooters” but police later said they did not believe there was more than one gunman.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon that he had spoken to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the shooting.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D), who represents El Paso in Congress, also weighed in, directing constituents to a family reunification center.

A number of presidential candidates tweeted about the attack, with some calling for gun control legislation. 

This is a developing news story. We will update it as new information as it becomes available.

