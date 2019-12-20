32 mins ago

Aaron Dean, Former Fort Worth Cop, Indicted in Murder of Atatiana Jefferson

The rare move by prosecutors comes after her shooting was captured by a bodycam.

vivalapenler/iStock

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a 28-year-old Black woman named Atatiana Jefferson, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office announced Friday, according to NBC News.

Jefferson was in her home babysitting her nephew when Dean, responding to a neighbor’s concern that Jefferson’s door was left ajar, shot and killed her. The Fort Worth Police Department released bodycam footage of the encounter. The video is only seconds long and shows Dean looking into a window with a flashlight, spotting Jefferson, saying “put your hands up!” and firing a single shot. Jefferson’s 8-year-old nephew, who witnessed the shooting, later said that she had taken out her own gun when she heard noises outside the home, suspecting someone was attempting to intrude.

The shooting came within one week of a horrifyingly similar story reaching its conclusion in nearby Dallas. Amber Guyger, a former police officer in the city, had been found guilty in October for killing a 26-year-old Black man named Botham Jean after mistaking his home for her own. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Dean resigned from the police force days after the shooting, and was arrested a short time later.

TWICE THE IMPACT

Since our founding as a nonprofit in 1976, reader support has always been the spine that keeps Mother Jones strong. It allows us to go after stories that need to be told but that advertising revenue would never pay for, and that corporations or wealthy owners would not want printed.

And right now, your year-end donation will be doubled as part of the NewsMatch campaign to strengthen nonprofit journalism—up to $20,000 total. Please help Mother Jones reach our big $600,000 December goal when your gift (of up to $1,000) will be matched dollar for dollar and have twice the impact in making sure we can start 2020 strong.

TWICE THE IMPACT

Since our founding as a nonprofit in 1976, reader support has always been the spine that keeps Mother Jones strong. It allows us to go after stories that need to be told but that advertising revenue would never pay for, and that corporations or wealthy owners would not want printed.

And right now, your year-end donation will be doubled as part of the NewsMatch campaign to strengthen nonprofit journalism—up to $20,000 total. Please help Mother Jones reach our big $600,000 December goal when your gift (of up to $1,000) will be matched dollar for dollar and have twice the impact in making sure we can start 2020 strong.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.