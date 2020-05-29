Be Smart About What You Retweet Tonight

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

There is breaking news out of Minnesota, where days ago George Floyd was killed on film at the knee of members of the Minneapolis Police Department. Protests erupted Thursday around the country following the news that prosecutors in the Twin Cities were as yet unsure whether the officers responsible for the death would face charges.

Minneapolis Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard Thursday evening, but things quickly spiraled out of control.

I don’t know what’s going on right now. Neither do people writing for many other places outside of the city. Everyone should be careful about unsourced reports about what’s going on tonight. The Star Tribune is a great paper and you should follow it. Tomorrow and in the coming days and weeks my colleagues, like Samantha Michaels, who pulled together a lot of important background about the Floyd case, and Nathalie Baptiste, whose powerful essay on the Ahmaud Arbery case is very relevant tonight, will bring deeper reporting and context about this issue. Tonight, I hope everyone is safe. Do everyone a favor tonight by thinking before retweeting.