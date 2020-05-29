Police Officer Derek Chauvin Has Been Charged With the Murder of George Floyd

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

The former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced on Friday.

Derek Chauvin was seen pinning Floyd to the ground while kneeling on his neck during an arrest on Memorial Day. The charges against Chauvin come amid widescale protests demanding justice for Floyd.

This is a breaking news post. We’ll update as more information becomes available.