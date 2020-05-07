The Father and Son Who Shot and Killed Ahmaud Arbery Have Been Charged With Murder

News out of Georgia tonight:

On May 7th, 2020, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, age 64, and Travis McMichael, age 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

The arrests come only after a devastating video of the February shooting caught the attention of the nation.

Here’s how Charles Blow described it in the Times: