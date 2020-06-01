6 hours ago

“Let’s Stop Thinking That Our Voice Don’t Matter”: George Floyd’s Brother Speaks Out

In Minneapolis on Monday, Terrence Floyd delivered an emotional tribute to his brother George Floyd, whose death a week ago sparked protests against police brutality nationwide.

“My brother moved here from Houston and I used to talk to him on the phone,” he said, speaking into a megaphone on the street corner where Minnesota cop Derek Chauvin held a knee to his brother’s neck. “He loved it here.”

Floyd said that he came from a peaceful family and called on protesters not to damage property. “If I’m not over here wilding out, if I’m not over here blowing up stuff, if I’m not over here messing up my community, then what are y’all doing?” he asked.

“Let’s do this another way,” he urged, as cheers erupted from the crowd. “Let’s stop thinking that our voice don’t matter and vote.”

“Educate yourself and know who you’re voting for,” he continued. “And that’s how we gonna hit ‘em. Because it’s a lot of us. It’s a lot of us. It’s a lot of us.”

Floyd then led the crowd in chants of “What’s his name? George Floyd.”

You expect the big picture, and it's our job at Mother Jones to give it to you. And right now, so many of the troubles we face are the making not of a virus, but of the quest for profit, political or economic (and not just from the man in the White House who could have offered leadership and comfort but instead gave us bleach).

In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," we unpack what the coronavirus crisis has meant for journalism, including Mother Jones’, and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support our nonprofit journalism with a donation: We've scoured our budget and made the cuts we can without impairing our mission, and we hope to raise $400,000 from our community of online readers to help keep our big reporting projects going because this extraordinary pandemic-plus-election year is no time to pull back.

