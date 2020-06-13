1 hour ago

Look at These Massive Protest Crowds Around the World

From Atlanta to Zurich.

People protesting racism and police brutality on Saturday on Paris' Place de la Republique.Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

For the third consecutive weekend, marches and protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism are taking place not just in the United States but around the world. Below are some visuals of the massive crowds today. We’ll update this post over the next few hours as protests on the West Coast get underway.

New York City

Washington, DC

Minneapolis

Philadelphia

Atlanta

Richmond, Virginia

Paris

AP/Thibault Camus

https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1271831432294535168

 

Perth, Australia

Zurich, Switzerland

Dear Reader,

This feels like the most important fundraising drive since I've been CEO of Mother Jones, with staggeringly high stakes and so much uncertainty. In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," I try to unpack the reality we all face and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support Mother Jones’ nonprofit journalism: We need to raise $400,000 to help cover the vital reporting projects we have planned, and right now is no time to pull back.

Monika Bauerlein, CEO, Mother Jones

Dear Reader,

This feels like the most important fundraising drive since I've been CEO of Mother Jones, with staggeringly high stakes and so much uncertainty. In "News Is Just Like Waste Management," I try to unpack the reality we all face and how we can rise to the challenge. If you're able to, this is a critical moment to support Mother Jones’ nonprofit journalism: We need to raise $400,000 to help cover the vital reporting projects we have planned, and right now is no time to pull back.

Monika Bauerlein, CEO, Mother Jones

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.