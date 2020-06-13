For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

For the third consecutive weekend, marches and protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism are taking place not just in the United States but around the world. Below are some visuals of the massive crowds today. We’ll update this post over the next few hours as protests on the West Coast get underway.

New York City

This is ONE of the #BlackLivesMatter protests in NYC right now. pic.twitter.com/7XfcTlozgZ — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 13, 2020

Washington, DC

Minneapolis

Philadelphia

“Say her name, Breonna Taylor!” Hundreds of kids in Penn Wynn (outside of Philly) marched this morning in support of #BlackLivesMatter. This gives me hope. Our children will save us.pic.twitter.com/F7yMZBV3dr — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) June 13, 2020

Atlanta

Hundreds march through Roswell against racism and police brutality. @ ajc pic.twitter.com/FVElvRrweZ — Eric Stirgus (@EScoopStirgus) June 13, 2020

Richmond, Virginia

Thousands gather at the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, VA ahead of the start of the 5000 Man March Against Racism @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/lnTWweo9Du — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) June 13, 2020

Paris

https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1271831432294535168

Perth, Australia

Okay this is the #BlackLivesMatter protest in Perth, Australia. Right now. pic.twitter.com/iSzqKuSnG9 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 13, 2020

Zurich, Switzerland