For the third consecutive weekend, marches and protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism are taking place not just in the United States but around the world. Below are some visuals of the massive crowds today. We’ll update this post over the next few hours as protests on the West Coast get underway.
New York City
This is ONE of the #BlackLivesMatter protests in NYC right now.
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 13, 2020
Washington, DC
Hundreds of students end the peaceful protest at #BlackLivesMattters plaza @wusa9 #getupdc pic.twitter.com/1VPDIArPmo
— Nicole DiAntonio (@NicoleDiAntonio) June 13, 2020
Minneapolis
Boots on the Ground To Shut this Shit Down! ✊🏽#Minneapolis #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/7zOXnsRYuT
— Athena Drew (@AthenaaDrew) June 13, 2020
Philadelphia
“Say her name, Breonna Taylor!”
Hundreds of kids in Penn Wynn (outside of Philly) marched this morning in support of #BlackLivesMatter.
This gives me hope. Our children will save us.pic.twitter.com/F7yMZBV3dr
— Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) June 13, 2020
Seattle
People came out. You couldn't see the end in either direction. pic.twitter.com/3rt8S9NBAC
— Adrian Majkrzak (@ghostorbit) June 13, 2020
Atlanta
Hundreds march through Roswell against racism and police brutality. @ ajc pic.twitter.com/FVElvRrweZ
— Eric Stirgus (@EScoopStirgus) June 13, 2020
Richmond, Virginia
Thousands gather at the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, VA ahead of the start of the 5000 Man March Against Racism @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/lnTWweo9Du
— Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) June 13, 2020
Paris
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1271831432294535168
Incredible.
Impressive crowd for #BlackLivesMatter in Place de la République, Paris today.#JusticePourAdama pic.twitter.com/D216JennN6
— Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) June 13, 2020
Perth, Australia
Okay this is the #BlackLivesMatter protest in Perth, Australia. Right now. pic.twitter.com/iSzqKuSnG9
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 13, 2020
Zurich, Switzerland
Zurich: Huge rally against racism in little Switzerland. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/BlptOF0DEw
— Fabian Eberhard (@FabianEberhard) June 13, 2020
