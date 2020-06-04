1 hour ago

“If You Knew the Bay Area, You Knew We Weren’t Going Inside Without Fighting”

Thousands in Oakland defy curfew to protest police brutality.

    Mother Jones Staff

Mother Jones

Thousands of people flooded the streets of d0wntown Oakland Wednesday night, in defiance of an 8 p.m. curfew, to protest police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

The curfew was announced Monday as Oakland residents gathered for a march starting at Oakland Technical High School and ending near the police station. Wednesday’s nonviolent rally, which began at 8:05 p.m. and was organized by over a dozen anti-racist Oakland groups, is meant to challenge the curfew.

Here is what Mother Jones editors saw:

 

Photography by Grace Molteni

THE BIG PICTURE

