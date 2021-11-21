1 hour ago

Donald Trump Jr. Promoted Giving a New AR-15 to Kyle Rittenhouse

The since deleted tweet was part of a far-right celebration over the killer’s acquittal.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks January 6, 2021, in Washington at a rally in support of Donald Trump. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter.

Not long after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges on Friday, Donald Trump Jr. chimed in with support for the teenager, who shot and killed two people and wounded another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

The verdict, which came after a tense trial in which Rittenhouse claimed self-defense, has been loudly praised among conservatives as a vindication for Second Amendment rights and criticized by many others, who worry it will embolden gun-toting men to take the law into their own hands.

Trump Jr. wasted no time following the verdict, going on Twitter to amplify a far-right gun group’s campaign to send Rittenhouse a free rifle as a sort of congratulatory award.

“Gun Owners of America is sending Kyle Rittenhouse an AR-15. Sign the card in support of Kyle,” Trump Jr. wrote in a since-deleted tweet, urging his 7.1 million followers to add their name to a virtual card showing their appreciation of Rittenhouse. The gun lobbying group had stated that the AR-15 was a “thank you” gift to Rittenhouse “for being a warrior for gun owners and self defense rights across the country!” In another tweet, Trump Jr. shared an article that referred to Rittenhouse as a “badass” for the “near flawless” way he handled his gun on the night he shot three people. “Worth the read,” Trump Jr. wrote.

A screenshot of Trump Jr.’s since-deleted tweet

via HuffPost

Rittenhouse’s own defense attorney, Mark Richards, slammed Trump Jr. for backing such a publicity stunt. “He’s an idiot,” Richards told Insider. “I don’t have to expand on that because it speaks for itself.”

Many pro-Trump voices from the GOP rushed to praise and promote Rittenhouse. As my colleague Tom Philpott recently detailed, some Republican members of Congress, including Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn, have excitedly offered Rittenhouse internships.

“There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should,” Richards further commented about the politicians’ job offers. “They want to trade on his celebrity and I think it’s disgusting.”

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaire owners wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate