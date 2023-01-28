At Least Three Killed, Four Injured in Another California Shooting

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

At least three people have been killed and four injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Benedict Canyon. Two of those wounded are in critical condition, reports the Los Angeles Times. No suspect has been publicly identified.

The shooting took place outside a “gathering” at a short-term rental property, according to LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh. “We called it a gathering, until we can interview some of the people that were here to determine exactly what kind of gathering it was,” he told reporters.

The news culminates a week of staggering gun violence in California. On January 21, a gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park. Three days later, seven people were shot at two landscaping nurseries in the city of Half Moon Bay.