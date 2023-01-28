32 mins ago

At Least Three Killed, Four Injured in Another California Shooting

Investigators at the scene of the Benedict Canyon shootingRichard Vogel/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

At least three people have been killed and four injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Benedict Canyon. Two of those wounded are in critical condition, reports the Los Angeles Times. No suspect has been publicly identified.

The shooting took place outside a “gathering” at a short-term rental property, according to LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh. “We called it a gathering, until we can interview some of the people that were here to determine exactly what kind of gathering it was,” he told reporters.

The news culminates a week of staggering gun violence in California. On January 21, a gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park. Three days later, seven people were shot at two landscaping nurseries in the city of Half Moon Bay.

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

Fact:

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate