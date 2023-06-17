2 hours ago

Minneapolis Is Quietly Trying to Throw Out the Lawsuit Against the Cop Who Killed Amir Locke

Just as the mayor publicly says he’s serious about reforming a racist police department.

A protest for Amir Locke in Minneapolis in February 2022Christian Monterrosa/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The city of Minneapolis is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit against the police officer who killed Amir Locke during a February 2022 raid that sparked protests.

Locke, a 22-year-old Black aspiring musician, was sleeping on a couch in his cousin’s Minneapolis home, a handgun at his side, when SWAT officers entered without knocking early in the morning. The officers were executing a search warrant related to a homicide, but Locke was not part of the investigation. Still, Officer Mark Hanneman shot him dead within 10 seconds. The killing, which occurred during the trial of three officers who participated in the murder of George Floyd, drew thousands of protesters.

Attorneys for the city filed their motion to dismiss Locke’s family’s suit on Thursday, ahead of a pretrial conference next week—and just one day before the Justice Department released a blistering report about widespread racism and brutality by the Minneapolis Police Department. The Justice Department also announced that the city would negotiate a federal consent decree to reform policing. “This work is foundational to the very health of our city,” Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters about the consent decree. “We have the power here to effect lasting change, to effect generational change, and we embrace that.”

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Locke’s father, Andre “Buddy” Locke, said it felt strange to watch officials talk about police reform the same week that the city was trying to dismiss his family’s lawsuit. It was an “amazing day,” he said on Friday, but also “a slap in the face.”

The lawsuit names Officer Hanneman and the city of Minneapolis as defendants, accusing them of wrongful death and other violations of Locke’s constitutional rights. “Amir, like many Americans, had a handgun within his reach while he slept,” the complaint states, contesting the police’s claim that he pointed the gun at them. Last year, prosecutors declined to press criminal charges against Hanneman. But the lawsuit accuses him of shooting too quickly, without giving Locke a chance to come to his senses as he emerged from sleep. “Any reasonable officer would have understood that Amir needed an opportunity to realize who and what was surrounding him, and then provide Amir with an opportunity to disarm himself,” the complaint states. “Hanneman failed to give Amir any such opportunity.”

The lawsuit notes that police barged into the home with a no-knock warrant, a type of warrant that became more controversial after officers in Louisville, Kentucky, obtained one and then killed Breonna Taylor in 2020. The warrants are disproportionately leveled against people of color and often lead to causalities. Ahead of Locke’s death, Mayor Frey misleadingly claimed during a reelection campaign that he’d banned them in Minneapolis. (Afterward, Frey clarified that he sought to restrict their use, rather than banning them.) The complaint alleges that the city’s use of a no-knock warrant against Locke was “consistent with Minneapolis’s custom, pattern and practice of racial discrimination in policing.”

That language is similar to the Justice Department’s overall findings about the Minneapolis Police Department. The DOJ report, which examines policing in the city over the past several years and only makes a brief reference to Locke’s case, states that there is “reasonable cause to believe that MPD and the City engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law.” 

On Thursday, the city’s attorneys argued the court should dismiss Locke’s family’s lawsuit because the officer was justified. “[F]iring his weapon at Amir Locke was objectively reasonable,” the city claimed, because “Hanneman could have reasonably believed Lock could kill or seriously injure him or another person. Hanneman is not liable for Locke’s death under any legal theory.” And, even while the Justice Department report makes clear there’s a pattern of unconstitutional conduct by the Minneapolis police, the city’s attorneys argued that Locke’s family did not submit any evidence demonstrating a pattern of relevant misconduct: “The Complaint provides no factual allegations demonstrating a widespread pattern of unconstitutional misconduct by MPD officers similar to the allegations here.” Misconduct unrelated to police raids would not be relevant, the attorneys argued.

The Justice Department’s report did not focus on no-knock raids, other than to mention Locke’s case, so it’s unclear how or if it will affect the lawsuit. Both sides are scheduled to return to court next week.

WE'LL BE BLUNT.

We have a considerable $390,000 gap in our online fundraising budget that we have to close by June 30. There is no wiggle room, we've already cut everything we can, and we urgently need more readers to pitch in—especially from this specific blurb you're reading right now.

We'll also be quite transparent and level-headed with you about this.

In "News Never Pays," our fearless CEO, Monika Bauerlein, connects the dots on several concerning media trends that, taken together, expose the fallacy behind the tragic state of journalism right now: That the marketplace will take care of providing the free and independent press citizens in a democracy need, and the Next New Thing to invest millions in will fix the problem. Bottom line: Journalism that serves the people needs the support of the people. That's the Next New Thing.

And it's what MoJo and our community of readers have been doing for 47 years now.

But staying afloat is harder than ever.

In "This Is Not a Crisis. It's The New Normal," we explain, as matter-of-factly as we can, what exactly our finances look like, why this moment is particularly urgent, and how we can best communicate that without screaming OMG PLEASE HELP over and over. We also touch on our history and how our nonprofit model makes Mother Jones different than most of the news out there: Letting us go deep, focus on underreported beats, and bring unique perspectives to the day's news.

You're here for reporting like that, not fundraising, but one cannot exist without the other, and it's vitally important that we hit our intimidating $390,000 number in online donations by June 30.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. It's going to be a nail-biter, and we really need to see donations from this specific ask coming in strong if we're going to get there.

payment methods

WE'LL BE BLUNT.

We have a considerable $390,000 gap in our online fundraising budget that we have to close by June 30. There is no wiggle room, we've already cut everything we can, and we urgently need more readers to pitch in—especially from this specific blurb you're reading right now.

We'll also be quite transparent and level-headed with you about this.

In "News Never Pays," our fearless CEO, Monika Bauerlein, connects the dots on several concerning media trends that, taken together, expose the fallacy behind the tragic state of journalism right now: That the marketplace will take care of providing the free and independent press citizens in a democracy need, and the Next New Thing to invest millions in will fix the problem. Bottom line: Journalism that serves the people needs the support of the people. That's the Next New Thing.

And it's what MoJo and our community of readers have been doing for 47 years now.

But staying afloat is harder than ever.

In "This Is Not a Crisis. It's The New Normal," we explain, as matter-of-factly as we can, what exactly our finances look like, why this moment is particularly urgent, and how we can best communicate that without screaming OMG PLEASE HELP over and over. We also touch on our history and how our nonprofit model makes Mother Jones different than most of the news out there: Letting us go deep, focus on underreported beats, and bring unique perspectives to the day's news.

You're here for reporting like that, not fundraising, but one cannot exist without the other, and it's vitally important that we hit our intimidating $390,000 number in online donations by June 30.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. It's going to be a nail-biter, and we really need to see donations from this specific ask coming in strong if we're going to get there.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate