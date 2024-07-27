37 mins ago

The Endless “Churn” That Keeps People with Mental Health Issues on the Streets

The latest episode of “Reveal” follows one mother as she attempts to save her son from this cycle.

memorial-photos-adam-aurand

A memorial for Adam Aurand is on display at the home of his mother, Heidi. Adam spent much of his life grappling with illness—both medical and mental health challenges.Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Adam Aurand spent nearly a decade of his life stuck in an endless “churn” of emergency rooms, psychiatric hospitals, jails, prison, and life on the streets in and around Seattle. He picked up diagnoses of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and schizoaffective disorder. He also used opioids and methamphetamine.

Each time he entered an institution for care or incarceration, he was released back into homelessness. And the cycle started again.

In 2023, his mother Heidi made a last-ditch effort to break the pattern. “I don’t know what the answer is, but I know that wasn’t the answer,” she said.

On this week’s episode of Reveal, reporters from the Lost Patients podcast by KUOW and the Seattle Times try to answer a question: Why do America’s systems for treating serious mental illness break down in this way? 

Finding the answer took them to the present-day streets of Seattle, decades into America’s past, and into the minds of people who experience psychosis.

DONALD TRUMP & DEMOCRACY

Mother Jones was founded to do things differently in the aftermath of a political crisis: Watergate. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after, and go deep on, stories others don’t. And we’re a nonprofit newsroom because we knew corporations and billionaires would never fund the journalism we do. Our reporting makes a difference in policies and people’s lives changed.

And we need your support like never before to vigorously fight back against the existential threats American democracy and journalism face. We’re running behind our online fundraising targets and urgently need all hands on deck right now. We can’t afford to come up short—we have no cushion; we leave it all on the field.

Please help with a donation today if you can—even just a few bucks helps. Not ready to donate but interested in our work? Sign up for our Daily newsletter to stay well-informed—and see what makes our people-powered, not profit-driven, journalism special.

payment methods

DONALD TRUMP & DEMOCRACY

Mother Jones was founded to do things differently in the aftermath of a political crisis: Watergate. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after, and go deep on, stories others don’t. And we’re a nonprofit newsroom because we knew corporations and billionaires would never fund the journalism we do. Our reporting makes a difference in policies and people’s lives changed.

And we need your support like never before to vigorously fight back against the existential threats American democracy and journalism face. We’re running behind our online fundraising targets and urgently need all hands on deck right now. We can’t afford to come up short—we have no cushion; we leave it all on the field.

Please help with a donation today if you can—even just a few bucks helps. Not ready to donate but interested in our work? Sign up for our Daily newsletter to stay well-informed—and see what makes our people-powered, not profit-driven, journalism special.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate