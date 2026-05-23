2 hours ago

911, Please Hold

America’s 911 dispatchers are straining under pressure, leaving thousands of callers waiting during emergencies.

A middle-aged woman with long, light brown hair sits at a desk with six computer screens arrayed in front of her. She stares intently at one screen as she holds a black phone receiver to her left ear.

A dispatcher responds to a 911 call in Naples, Florida.Marta Lavandier/AP

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The 911 system functions as a sort of promise: Call for help and someone will be there to respond quickly. But in many American cities, it’s a broken promise.

Thanks in part to a widespread understaffing crisis across 911 dispatch centers, hundreds of thousands of callers are left waiting on hold during their most harrowing moments every year.

Reporter Byard Duncan has spent more than a year reporting on America’s flailing 911 system and what it might take to fix it. This week on Reveal, in partnership with Type Investigations, he traces the issue from California to Wisconsin and a final stop on Capitol Hill.

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