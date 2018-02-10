Solar Jobs Fell for the First Time in 7 Years in 2017. Now Trump Could Make It Worse.

Looking for news you can trust?

This story was originally published by HuffPost and appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The number of jobs in the solar industry decreased last year for the first time since 2010, and the Trump administration’s new import fees on solar panels are set to worsen the decline, according to a report released Wednesday.

The industry’s job growth dipped 4 percent, a decrease of nearly 10,000 jobs, the Solar Foundation’s annual census found. Solar companies saw record-setting growth in 2016, and a slight drop was expected in 2017. But new tariffs imposed last month on the cheap, imported solar panels that fueled the solar boom are now expected to cause hiring to sputter.

“It’s very likely there will be a slowdown in job growth, perhaps more job declines into 2018 and in 2019 as well,” Ed Gilliland, senior director at the Solar Foundation, told HuffPost.

The findings mark a dramatic downturn for an industry that, just two years ago, created one in every 50 new jobs in the United States. In 2016, the industry employed 260,077 people, roughly 53 percent of whom were at companies that install solar panels. That number fell to 250,271 last year, though installation still made up 52 percent of jobs.

Part of the reason for the decline is that few companies expected the Republican-controlled Congress to renew the federal investment tax credit at the end of 2015. That prompted a rush to build solar projects while the financial benefits were still in place, and, given the months it takes to develop and construct solar farms, the boom carried over into 2016.