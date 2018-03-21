Being a Bird Was Once a Simple Affair. Flying. Eating. Mating. But Now Their Habitats Are Under Siege

Every year, millions of bird watchers flock to national parks searching for numerous avian species. But in the coming decades, some of the birds they identify may be newcomers. The effects of climate change have already shifted habitats for many birds, and new research reveals how national parks will increasingly serve as crucial refuges.

The new study, published Wednesday in the Public Library of Science’s peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE, finds under both optimistic and more dire climate change scenarios, over 60 percent of national parks may provide homes for a greater number of bird species than they ever have. In summer, the climate is projected to become suitable for an average of 23 species not currently seen in each park, and in the winter, an average of 42 species. Conversely, climate changes will also make each park potentially unsuitable for 17 species on average in summer, and 10 species in the winter.

“The national parks are as protected as can be, but they are still prone to the effects of climate change,” Joanna Wu, the first author of the study and a biologist at the National Audubon Society said. But she noted that these findings could be seen as a positive counterpoint to the “doom and gloom” trajectory that usually accompanies climate change discussions: “We find that national parks have the potential to see more species colonization, and I thought that was encouraging.”

Previous research has suggested that one in five bird species has already been negatively affected by climate change in at least some portion of its range, and that 24 to 50 percent of birds are highly vulnerable to climate change in the future.

Wu and the other researchers looked at the “climate suitability” for various species of birds in 274 national parks by the middle of the century under two climate change scenarios. The first was a high emissions scenario (known as RCP8.5) which is roughly consistent with current greenhouse gas emission rates. The second (RCP2.5) is a lower-emission pathway, widely seen as a “best-case scenario” for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For this new study, the researchers used tools—known as “species distribution models”—for predicting the locations of different species, in order to understand how bird populations could be affected during the summer and winter by different climate change scenarios. Climate models classified the parks based on whether they are slated to be improving, worsening, or stable habitats for 513 bird species. The bird data came from decades of observations collected in the North American Breeding Bird Survey and the Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

The researchers also looked at whether these changes could potentially cause different species to leave the area, or new species to stay and colonize. “Canary in a coal mine” reflects a reality, as Wu explained scientists consider birds particularly useful indicators of ecological change, in part because they are highly mobile and respond to seasonal signals to migrate.