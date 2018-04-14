The Second “March for Science” Is Happening Today

From D.C. to Antartica, researchers and their allies aim to catalyze change.

Clint HendlerApr. 14, 2018 2:34 PM

The second “March for Science” is happening across the globe on Saturday. Last year’s edition drew out some 1.1 million scientists, students, and other supporters of evidence-based policy making. Organizers are expecting a much smaller turnout today, but events in support of the march are taking place all over the world.

Let’s start from the bottom—in Antartica:

Mother Jones‘s Jeremy Schulman is on the ground at the main rally in Washington, DC, where he’s already spotted some noteworthy protest signs.

You can watch a live stream of the rally below: