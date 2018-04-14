Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The second “March for Science” is happening across the globe on Saturday. Last year’s edition drew out some 1.1 million scientists, students, and other supporters of evidence-based policy making. Organizers are expecting a much smaller turnout today, but events in support of the march are taking place all over the world.

Let’s start from the bottom—in Antartica:

Message of support from Antarctica: overwinterer at the Neumayer Station support the #MarchForScience @ScienceMarchDC pic.twitter.com/ISrptu1Gfi — AWI Media (@AWI_Media) April 14, 2018

Mother Jones‘s Jeremy Schulman is on the ground at the main rally in Washington, DC, where he’s already spotted some noteworthy protest signs.

This is Samantha Swamy, who says “science needs to be a higher priority on the government agenda” #MarchForScience pic.twitter.com/CuTm6UYChQ — Jeremy Schulman (@jeremyschulman) April 14, 2018

You can watch a live stream of the rally below: