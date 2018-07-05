Read Scott Pruitt’s Bizarre Resignation Letter

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he accepted Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s resignation. Andrew Wheeler, who worked as a coal lobbyist before being confirmed by the Senate in April for deputy EPA administrator, will succeed Pruitt.

Fox News first obtained Pruitt’s resignation letter to Trump. Taking a jab at the dozens of media reports on his controversies and use of public funds for private gain, which Pruitt characterized as “the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family,” Pruitt spends most of the letter praising Trump for his deregulatory agenda. In a reference to his conservative evangelical faith, he wrote that he believes Trump is “President today because of God’s providence” and said “that same providence brought me into your service.”

Here’s the full letter: