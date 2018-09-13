California Gov. Jerry Brown Just Called Trump a “Liar,” “Criminal,” and “Fool” When it Comes to Climate Change

Looking for news you can trust?

At a global climate summit in San Francisco on Thursday, California Governor Jerry Brown didn’t mince words when asked how he thought historians would remember President’s Trump’s climate legacy: “A liar, criminal, fool. Pick your choice.”

“When Trump says, in effect, ‘We like more methane going into the air,’ that is highly destructive,” he said. “Very highly destructive.”

Brown was referring to a new report from the New York Times about Trump administration plans to cut Obama-era methane emission standards. Methane, a greenhouse gas, is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

When asked how historians would remember President Trump on climate change and the environment, Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown quipped: "A liar, criminal, fool. Pick your choice." https://t.co/fcGkacwUJn pic.twitter.com/jXh9MERQdy — KTVU (@KTVU) September 13, 2018

California long been one of the country’s environmental leaders, at times deliberately opposing the Trump administration. Just this week, Gov. Brown issued an executive order directing the state to achieve a zero-carbon footprint by 2045 and signed into law SB100, which aims to make the state’s electricity supply totally emissions-free by the same year.

