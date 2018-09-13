Hurricane Florence’s Forecasted Path Includes About 9 Toxic Waste Sites

Looking for news you can trust?

This story was originally published by HuffPost. It appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring nine hazardous waste sites in the Carolinas in the event that Hurricane Florence unleashes toxic chemicals.

“EPA Regions 3 and 4 are closely monitoring the projected path of Hurricane Florence,” an EPA spokesperson told HuffPost in a statement, adding that agency staff “are conducting the necessary response planning to support any requests from response partners that are related to potential discharge and/or releases of oil or hazardous materials.”

Sites in Virginia may be added over the coming hours or days.

The EPA regularly monitors Superfund sites—areas where toxic waste has collected, posing health and environmental risks—that are expected to be targeted by hurricanes in the lead-up to the storms, but toxic waste has been known to seep out of these sites due to floods and rain.

Last year, for example, the agency wasn’t able to prevent waste from being released or the protective cap from being damaged at the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site in Texas following major flooding during Hurricane Harvey, causing the spread of dioxins, environmental pollutants that can cause reproductive and developmental problems and cancer. The EPA announced a $115 million cleanup plan for the waste site in April.