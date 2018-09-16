Looking for news you can trust?

These days, I’m finding it more and more useful to be reminded of the almighty power of the non-human occupants of the planet. The humans are exhausting. The non-humans are awe-inspiring. Take these three magnificent ocean dwellers for example—humpback whales caught on camera last month by Edmond Giroux aboard a whale cruise off of Nova Scotia:

Triple Breach Aug 2018 Triple Breach! cropped down to last 57 seconds, from Edmond Giroux (passenger)I understand people have 'concerns' for whales and whale-watchers. Owner/biologist Tom Goodwin has been observing/studying whales for over 35 years. There have been several comments about US disturbing the whales, 'waking them up' … driving up to them etc. .. none are true. … The whales surfaced after a dive and swam and/or drifted over to us. One 'interacted' with us before joining the other two 'logging' for many minutes before the 'take off'. We did not (ever) approach the whales or 'wake them up'. Thx for your interest (including 'concern') Posted by Ocean Explorations Zodiac Whale Cruises on Friday, August 31, 2018

Just days after that video was posted, another triple-breach was filmed by Stephanie Boswell on a whale-watching tour outside Provincetown, Massachusetts. Incredible: