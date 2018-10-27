Haute Cuisine From Backyards and Forests—in the Arctic Circle

After two hours at camp, Kähkönen sees on the iPad that the dog has stopped moving. Thanks to the dog’s bark recorder, he also knows it’s being loud—the dog’s instinctive response to the moose slowing down. He enters the forest, following the barks, and after three effortful hours, he alerts us to come with the sound of the gunshot.

Using his daughter’s iPad, we find Kähkönen already preparing the moose to load onto an ATV. Selling the meat to stores and restaurants requires a trip to the veterinarian, for her seal of approval. But as this is his first kill of the season, Kähkönen plans to use this meat, all 1,000 portions of it, to share with his hunting club members and his family.

Gathering With Chef Matti Eemeli Seitamo

Before he became an executive chef at Arctic Boulevard, where he prepares tasting menus of Arctic cuisine, Matti Eemeli Seitamo learned from his grandmother how to gather berries and mushrooms and preserve them for winter.

About 30 minutes outside the city center, we walk into a part of the forest where he knows there are still mushrooms and berries this late in the season. Most locals know what is good to pick and what isn’t. Without even opening a mushroom, Seitamo knows how to avoid ones crawling with worms, and he easily spots a poisonous variety. Like Kähkönen, Seitamo is quiet and reserved. But he seems excited to be gathering ingredients, and relaxed by this time outside of the kitchen. We spend six hours picking berries and mushrooms before driving back.

In the kitchen the next day, Seitamo brushes off the dirt and washes our two buckets of mushrooms. He prepares lingonberry syrup by mixing fresh berries with a generous portion of sugar. Next, he starts the mushroom-pickling process by sealing them in a bag with vinegar, sugar, water, salt, mustard seeds, rosemary, and bay leaf. The fermenting took days back when he used jars. Now, vacuum-sealing the mushrooms makes the process almost instant. As he pickles, Seitamo reminisces about how his grandmother pickled mushrooms and berries and left food outside in the cold. Although they’ve been replaced by refrigerators, many apartments and homes still have outdoor potato-storage areas.