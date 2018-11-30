The Photos of Destruction from the Alaska Earthquake Are Haunting

Looking for news you can trust?

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck just north of Anchorage on Friday morning, damaging buildings and roads in Alaska’s largest city. The quake left up to 10,000 people without power and briefly led to a tsunami warning, which was later canceled. Residents continued to feel the aftershocks on Friday, some with a magnitude greater than 5.0, but no major injuries or fatalities have been reported as of yet.

Haunting images spread quickly on social media of roads breaking apart, offices upturned, and books tumbling off the walls in libraries:

Vine Road, south of Wasilla, was heavily damaged in by the #akearthquake. An aerial view today. pic.twitter.com/m9Qhr0rdzg — Marc Lester (@marclesterphoto) November 30, 2018

About a mile from my house on Vine rd between KGB and Parks. #Alaskaearthquake #earthquake #alaska pic.twitter.com/5HnpXKGZUw — David Ruffini (@SvrTroposphere) November 30, 2018

Video shows people scrambling to take cover during a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rattled Alaska on Friday https://t.co/EosAHOHYQK pic.twitter.com/nyTru0ELNy — CNN (@CNN) November 30, 2018

Tsunami warnings issued after large earthquake strikes Southcentral Alaskahttps://t.co/vznBt6ZtF6 pic.twitter.com/SEcA53w6LM — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) November 30, 2018

WATCH: One Alaska resident's home surveillance camera captured the moment the massive #earthquake hit: https://t.co/5ZA4WBt5ZT pic.twitter.com/BTjUWmHrh8 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 30, 2018

Video from @HoskenB of @DimondStudGov hallway.

"I was standing right in the middle of the gym when it hit. After a few seconds we started to clear the gym. I could see waves moving across the floor." @HoskenB #AkEarthquake @Ch2KTUU pic.twitter.com/kUl4AdwIlr — Patrick Enslow (@Enslow_P) November 30, 2018