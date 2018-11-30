The Photos of Destruction from the Alaska Earthquake Are Haunting

The 7.0-magnitude quake rocked the state Friday morning.

Sophie MurguiaNovember 30, 2018 7:07 PM

A car is trapped on a collapsed section of road in Anchorage, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dan Joling/AP

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck just north of Anchorage on Friday morning, damaging buildings and roads in Alaska’s largest city. The quake left up to 10,000 people without power and briefly led to a tsunami warning, which was later canceled. Residents continued to feel the aftershocks on Friday, some with a magnitude greater than 5.0, but no major injuries or fatalities have been reported as of yet.

Haunting images spread quickly on social media of roads breaking apart, offices upturned, and books tumbling off the walls in libraries: