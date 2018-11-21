How to Cut Carbon—But Not Carbs—From Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Looking for news you can trust?

This story was originally published by Grist and appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

We challenged ourselves to come up with a Thanksgiving dinner that’s delicious (multiple test subjects confirmed this), simple (we made it in under two hours), cheap (we spent about $60 on three courses for four people), and low-carbon (yep)!

Yes, we know you have dietary restrictions. This menu can easily be made gluten-free and lactose-free/vegan. Those modifications are in the full recipes, which you’ll find here!