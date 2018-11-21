How to Cut Carbon—But Not Carbs—From Your Thanksgiving Dinner

This video is all you need to assuage your climate and hosting anxiety.

Eve AndrewsNovember 21, 2018 1:26 PM

Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

This story was originally published by Grist and appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

We challenged ourselves to come up with a Thanksgiving dinner that’s delicious (multiple test subjects confirmed this), simple (we made it in under two hours), cheap (we spent about $60 on three courses for four people), and low-carbon (yep)! 

Yes, we know you have dietary restrictions. This menu can easily be made gluten-free and lactose-free/vegan. Those modifications are in the full recipes, which you’ll find here!