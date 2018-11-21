Northern California’s Homeless Can’t Escape Wildfire Smoke

Looking for news you can trust?

This story was originally published by HuffPost and appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. As a smoky haze still hung over the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, more than 10 days into the deadly Camp fire farther north, one of the region’s most vulnerable groups, its homeless residents, couldn’t easily seek safety indoors.

“People who are housed get the respite of their home in the evening, some with jobs have [the] respite of the office during the day,” Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa director of shelter Jennielynn Holmes told HuffPost on Monday.

“These people have neither,” she added, speaking of the approximately 3,000 homeless people in Sonoma County, around two-thirds of whom live outdoors. “They’re exposed all day long.”

Since the Camp fire started on Nov. 8—killing 77 people so far and burning more than 11,000 homes—smoke from the blaze has filled the skies and traveled down to Sonoma County and the Bay Area, a three hours' drive south.

The Bay Area’s air quality has been considered “unhealthy” for days, with an Air Quality Index of 238 on Friday and 179 Monday, per the Environmental Protection Agency. Any figure above 100 would be considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” and above 150 is “unhealthy” for everyone. Schools have closed as a result.

The AQI measures how much “particulate matter” is in the air—or microscopic pieces too small to be caught by our lungs’ filtration system—which can then enter our bloodstreams, posing potential health risks to anyone breathing it in, particularly people with respiratory issues.

Research has shown that homeless populations report higher rates of respiratory issues such as asthma or chronic bronchitis, since they deal with added risk factors like living in crowded spaces, poor nutrition, unreliable access to medical care, and regular exposure to air pollution from living or spending a lot of time outdoors.

Homeless people sleeping on the streets of San Francisco and other Northern California cities have been exposed day and night for the past week to bad air pollution—and even those who have access to beds in shelters or other housing often still have to leave during the day, including to work.

“My youth, particularly those with respiratory issues, have been complaining that their chests are tight, they’re finding it harder to breathe, their eyes are burning a lot,” said Monica Steptoe, associate director at Larkin Street Youth Services, which runs a shelter in for 18- to 24-year-olds in San Francisco.

Steptoe says her group serves “a lot” of youth with asthma, some with respiratory infections. In recent days, some reported that friends living on the street had to go to the hospital due to difficulty breathing.

While the youth staying in Larkin Street’s shelters usually have to leave every day at 8:30 a.m., with the recent air pollution, the group has been letting them stay or directing them to its drop-in center. But even in the shelter, polluted air still “seeps in” through the cracks in the old building’s walls, Steptoe said.

Some of the young adults also have delivery jobs riding bikes outdoors all day.