The Night of the Gingko Lets Us Watch Climate Change in Real Time

This story was originally published by Slate and appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

A gingko tree stands outside my bedroom window in Brooklyn. For seven months a year, I see nothing but leaves and sky; at night, the fan-shaped leaves cast flickering shadows on my walls. In October, the leaves turn the brilliant, luminous yellow of a stoplight. And then, one night—this year it was on Thursday—all the leaves fall, blanketing the sidewalk and cars below in gold. The houses across the street rush into view, where they’ll stay until new leaves bud.

Oliver Sacks called this phenomenon the “Night of the Gingko.” Compared with the slow decline of its deciduous neighbors, the gingko’s rapid defoliation appears to be unnatural. Fall becomes winter overnight. The same night my gingko lost its leaves, a record-breaking fall snowstorm caught the rest of New York’s trees by surprise, loading their leafy boughs up with snow. All night, branches came crashing down in the street, overwhelmed by the combined weight of two substances that rarely touch.

Stepping across the gingko leaf carpet this year, I thought of how fast nature seems to leap from one state to the next, in fires and floods and in sudden declines of once-common species like the monarch butterfly. The whole earth is the night of the gingko.

In the gingko’s case, the rapid transition is natural and ancient. But it is a document of climate change in another way. In 1977, the poet Howard Nemerov described the eerie sense that the gingko appeared to drop its leaves as if through some hidden natural command:

What signal from the stars? What senses took it in? What in those wooden motives so decided To strike their leaves, to down their leaves, Rebellion or surrender? and if this Can happen thus, what race shall be exempt? What use to learn the lessons taught by time. If a star at any time may tell us: Now.

Nemerov wasn’t far off. The timing of the gingko’s leaf dump is a response to hidden, natural signals that we can measure but can’t quite sense. Like California’s infernos after months without rain or record Atlantic hurricanes from a heated ocean, it’s a shock derived from months or years of antecedents.